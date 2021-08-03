Community Connection Tuesday August 3rd 2021
IndyGo Coach Operator Turned Author Nathaniel Barnes Joined Us Live.
Nathaniel Barnes has written, ”Make A Believer Out Of Me” as well as, “Have Faith In God”
Find the books here: https://nathansbooks.com/
or call 765-631-3104
About the Book, Make A Believer Out Of Me:
“In life we all need encouraging, some need it more than others. God has given me the ability to encourage you. In this book you will find that no matter the opposition, you can still live your dreams. And you will discover that we all can live together in harmony. “
Phone Guest:
Nathaniel Barnes – IndyGo Coach Operator/Author
Indiana Pacers PS&E Job Fair August 10th, 4PM – 7PM
At The Madam Walker Theatre 617 Indiana Ave
200+ Openings For Those 18+ !
Apply On-Site!
Free Parking!
Phone Guest: Danny Lopez – Indiana Pacers VP of External Affairs
Indiana Cancer Consortium – ICC Executive Director Mary Robertson Joined Us Today To Talk About The Importance Of The HPV VACCINE.
What is it?
Why Important?
How long has it been available?
How do you get it?
Are the findings and the links concrete?
HPV Vaccine Info: https://indianacancer.org/…/2020/08/HPV_Patient_Final.pdf
Phone Guest:
Mary Robertson – Executive Director, Indiana Cancer Consortium – ICC
