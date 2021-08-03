Indy
Report: Colts Guard Quenton Nelson To Undergo Foot Surgery

According to reports, Indianapolis Colts Guard Quenton Nelson may be out some time as well as QB Carson Wentz. ESPN NFL Insider Mike Wells reports the All-Pro Guard is dealing with a similar foot issue as Wentz and will undergo surgery. is timetable to return is similar the Quarterback: 5-12 weeks.

Yesterday, Head Coach Frank Reich announced that Wentz would undergo foot surgery and would be out 5-12 weeks as well. This could turn out to be a nightmare situation if both Nelson, the Colts’ best offensive lineman, and Wentz are out for a considerable amount of time.

We will have more on this as it develops.

[caption id="attachment_3011209" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty[/caption] The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include: Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns - USC, WR Tarik Black - Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson - Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi - BYU and LB Anthony Butler - Liberty. Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won't know the full impact until the team hits the field. Get a look at the draft class and highlights below! RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch] RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars select Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence as #1 Overall Pick

