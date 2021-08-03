According to reports, Indianapolis Colts Guard Quenton Nelson may be out some time as well as QB Carson Wentz. ESPN NFL Insider Mike Wells reports the All-Pro Guard is dealing with a similar foot issue as Wentz and will undergo surgery. is timetable to return is similar the Quarterback: 5-12 weeks.
Yesterday, Head Coach Frank Reich announced that Wentz would undergo foot surgery and would be out 5-12 weeks as well. This could turn out to be a nightmare situation if both Nelson, the Colts’ best offensive lineman, and Wentz are out for a considerable amount of time.
We will have more on this as it develops.
RELATED: Indianapolis Colts 2021 Pre-Season Schedule Released
RELATED: Colts signing Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher
Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks
Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks
1. Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity PayeSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Kwity Paye Highlights2 of 14
3. Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo OdeyingboSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Dayo Odeyingbo Highlights4 of 14
5. Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen GransonSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Kylen Granson Highlights6 of 14
7. Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn DavisSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Shawn Davis Highlights8 of 14
9. Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam EhlingerSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Sam Ehlinger Highlights10 of 14
11. Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan
11 of 14
12. Mike Strachan Highlights12 of 14
13. Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will FriesSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Will Fries Highlights14 of 14
Report: Colts Guard Quenton Nelson To Undergo Foot Surgery was originally published on hot963.com