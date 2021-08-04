Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Mr. Griffin: “You Can Talk For Days, But Have You Talked To GOD?” [VIDEO]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

GRIFF had a word for the hurting men tuned in to Get Up Mornings today. He wants you to know that whatever it is you’re going through, God’s got it under control. It’s going to happen to you, it’s going to happen for you, but first, you must trust God.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Take a listen to Mr. Griffin share his testimony below…

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Mr. Griffin: “You Can Talk For Days, But Have You Talked To GOD?” [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close