WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 5, 2021: Democrats Face Crucial August Deadline — National Eviction Ban Extended — Coronavirus Update

1. Democrats Face Crucial August Deadline to Pass Voting Rights Bill

What You Need To Know:

As a self-imposed August deadline to pass federal voting rights legislation nears, Democrats on Capitol Hill are working to break a months-long stalemate in passing a new law.

2. National Eviction Ban Extended, Again

What You Need To Know:

The Biden administration has responded to the expiration of the national eviction ban, with another band-aid solution. The last moratorium expired July 31. Three days later, the Centers for Disease Control announced a new ban that will be in effect for 60 days in areas where Covid rates remain high. The new eviction moratorium will protect most renters until at least Oct. 3.

3. Coronavirus Update: Dominant Delta Variant Could Peak This Month

What We Need To Know:

Health experts warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant could peak later this month in the U.S. Although experts say projections are difficult to make, much will depend on human behavior over the next few weeks.

4. North Atlanta Man Attacked by K-9 During Mental Health Crises

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need To Know:

A North Atlanta man is suing police after being viciously attacked by a K-9 police dog and arrested after his family called for help during a mental health crisis. Police body camera footage has been released as cell phone video of the violent arrest has gone viral.

5. Tamyra Mensah-Stock Wrestled Her Way to Olympic Gold and Into History

What You Need To Know:

Tamyra Mensah-Stock traveled to her first Olympic Games last month. She will return with Olympic gold and a place in history. The 28-year-old athlete made history as the first Black woman from the U.S. to win a gold medal in wrestling and only the second American woman to bring home the gold in wrestling.

