Ujamaa Community Bookstore creates place to learn about the Black experience in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Ujamaa Community Bookstore is doing more than selling books and promoting reading. It’s bringing US history to life, working to educate those who stop in about the culture and traditions of the Black experience in America.

“We just want to build the culture. We don’t want people to shy away from it because sometimes even Black Americans can shy away from Black culture because we’re a minority,” Rohini Townsend, manager of Ujamaa Community Bookstore, said.

Townsend said they’re one of the only Black owned, Black focused bookstores in the state of Indiana.

