It looks like Pastor Shirley Caesar has gone viral again.  This time its for her unique movie theater in her Durham, NC home.  According to ABC11, Pastor Caesar is looking to sell her estate.

The list price on Zillow is $1.55 million for the 8,759-square-foot house with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

While the home has luxurious details, such as marble floors, chandeliers and outside views of a pond, it’s the home theater that’s drawing attention — and admiration.  There, fans can watch the nine movies of the space opera that spans across five decades of American pop culture, all in a fitting environment that resembles movie theaters of the ’80s, complete with plush purple seats.  Decorated with Star Wars movie posters, the projection screen is flanked by a life-size storm-trooper soldier. The spaceship-themed bar area is joined by a towering Darth Vader statue near a door remodeled to look like those of the ships that zip through space.

The house basements houses a full gym, shower and steam room with another kitchen.

The home has a five-car garage, a master suite and a balcony that looks out onto a pond connected to the nearby Falls Lake.

The estate sits on 1.85 acres and was listed on the market last month, according to Zillow.  It’s absolutely beautiful!   With this type of publicity, I’m not sure it will be on the market long!

Pastor Shirley Caesar Goes Viral Again… This Time With Her Unique Star Wars Themed Movie Theater  was originally published on praisedc.com

