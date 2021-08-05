CLOSE
The Willie Moore Jr. Show is hooking you up with a chance to win some money and a trip to Atlanta for an annual Praise In The Park concert!
LISTEN LIVE
Listen daily at 7:25AM EST for the “Question of the Day” and be the 25th caller with the correct answer to win $100 of Willie’s Ca$h! Caller 25 will automatically qualify for a grand prize trip for two to attend Praise In The Park.
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE
Sign up for our newsletter:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
Praise In The Park Flyaway Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On AM 1310: The Light: