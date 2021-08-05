Praise In The Park Flyaway Contest

The Willie Moore Jr. Show
The Willie Moore Jr. Show is hooking you up with a chance to win some money and a trip to Atlanta for an annual Praise In The Park concert!

Listen daily at 7:25AM EST for the “Question of the Day” and be the 25th caller with the correct answer to win $100 of Willie’s Ca$h! Caller 25 will automatically qualify for a grand prize trip for two to attend Praise In The Park.

