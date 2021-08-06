News
WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 6, 2021: Get in Good Trouble — Mexico’s Lawsuit Against Gunmakers — Vaccinations on the Rise

1. No Time to Lose: Get in Good Trouble

The Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, on this day 56 years ago, aimed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented Black people from exercising their right to vote as guaranteed under the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

2. Mexico’s Lawsuit Against Gunmakers Spotlights Gun Violence in Black Community

In an unprecedented lawsuit, the Mexican government announced this week it is suing U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors

3. Coronavirus Update: Vaccinations on the Rise in the U.S

Thursday, the White House announced progress in vaccinations in recent days, reporting that over a 24-hour period, more than 864,000 Americans were vaccinated.

4. Growing Number of Murders of Black Trans People Raises Concerns

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

On Jul 30, 2021, Trenton New Jersey police responded to a call about gunshots. Cops found 23-year-old activist Shai Vanderpump shot in the face.

 

5. Hair By Ahmari

For centuries, Black women have taken pride in their hair. Today, more Black women are saying goodbye to chemicals and embracing their natural hair.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 6, 2021: Get in Good Trouble — Mexico’s Lawsuit Against Gunmakers — Vaccinations on the Rise  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

