Obituaries
HomeObituaries

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder And Saxophonist, Dies At 70

An original member of Kool & the Gang, Thomas was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Kool & The Gang perform in Austin, Texas

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Dennis “Dee Tee” Smith, a co-founder of the legendary group Kool & The Gang, died on Saturday, a representative from his record label confirmed. He was 70 years old. There was no cause of death immediately reported.

Universal Music emailed NewsOne the following statement announcing Smith’s death:

On August 7, 2021, Dennis Thomas (known as “Dee Tee”), beloved husband, father and a co-founder of Kool & the Gang, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 in New Jersey.

Dennis was born on February 9, 1951, in Orlando, Florida.  He was married to Phynjuar Saunders Thomas and was a long-time resident of Montclair, NJ.

An original member of Kool & the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor. A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows.  Dennis’ prologue featured on the group’s 1971 hit, “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight” is legendary and an example of his showmanship.  Dee Tee was the group’s wardrobe stylist who made sure they always looked fresh. In the band’s early days, Dennis also served as the “budget hawk”, carrying the group’s earnings in a paper bag in the bell of his horn.

Dubbed “the opening of America” by CNN, Kool & the Gang kicked off the 2021 season of the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on the 4th of July.  Sadly, this was Dennis’ farewell appearance with the band.

In 1964, seven teenage friends came together, brothers Ronald Bell and Robert “Kool” Bell, and friends Dennis Thomas, Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown, and Charles Smith, created a unique musical blend of jazz, soul and funk. At first calling themselves the Jazziacs, the band went through various name changes before settling on their famous moniker. Kool & the Gang officially launched in 1969 and are now true funk, soul, R&B and pop legends.

Kool & The Gang Live In Concert

Thomas is shown performing with Kool & The Gang in Chicago in 1988. | Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

To date, the band has earned two GRAMMY® Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums. In addition, their bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements made them the most sampled band of all time. Kool & the Gang’s music was also featured on the soundtracks of countless films including the classics RockySaturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction. From Nairobi to New York, Kool & the Gang continues to perform, longer than any R&B group in history.

In 2014, the band was honored with a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award; and in October 2015 they were honored to take their place as American musical icons with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are also included in installations at both the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and the Grammy Museum in Newark, NJ. On March 24, 2021, Kool & the Gang’s timeless hit “Celebration” was inducted into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, Class of 2020.

Recently, Dennis was featured on “Kool TV,” a series of animated shorts about the band members’ childhoods and careers.

He is predeceased by his mother Elizabeth Lee Thomas, his sister Darlene Thomas and his daughters, Michelle Thomas and Tracy Jackson. Michelle Thomas was an actress on The Cosby Show, Family Matters and The Young and the Restless and passed away in 1998.

He is survived by his wife Phynjuar Saunders Thomas; daughter, Tuesday Rankin; sons, David Thomas and Devin Thomas; Aunt Mary “Duggie” Jones; sisters Doris Mai McClary and Elizabeth Thomas Ross; brother, Bill Mcleary; and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

SEE ALSO:

Comedian Tony Baker’s Son Killed In 3-Car Crash Caused By Street Racing

Legendary Nollywood Actress Rachael Oniga Dies At 64

2014 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - The House By Heineken - Day 1

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

66 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

[caption id="attachment_4181677" align="alignnone" width="594"] DJ Paul Johnson is shown performing in 2014 in San Francisco. | Source: FilmMagic / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 1:45 a.m. ET, Aug. 5, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Paul Johnson, a pioneering house music star DJ whose releases made him a legend in his hometown of Chicago, died Wednesday (Aug. 4) at the age of 50. His cause of death was reported as complications from COVID-19. Johnson's death was announced via his Facebook page and accompanied by a video of Johnson speaking. "Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am the house music legend we all know as PJ aka PAUL JOHNSON has passed away in this day of AUGUST 4th 2021," the Facebook post said. "Rest In Heaven Paul." https://www.facebook.com/DJPaulJohnson/posts/357481225832944 Johnson was remembered in superlative terms as news of his death spread across social media. DJ Mag called Johnson "One of the most essential house musicians of all time." His signature song, "Get Get Down," was a chart-topping hit in 1999. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlhyLCS0KXs Johnson overcame plenty of adversity in his life in order to achieve success in his chosen profession. Within seven years, Johnson had both of his legs amputated; his left leg in 2003 following experiencing pain in his lower extremities and high right leg in 2010 after he was in a serious car accident that broke one of his hips and his spine. He had already been using a wheelchair since a shooting in 1987 left him paralyzed from the waist down. Still, Johnson managed to release more than 100 albums, EPs and singles since his debut in the early 1990s, according to MixMag. Johnson had kept his spirits up throughout it all, as he showed in a 2008 interview when he tried to allay concerns about his physical well-being. "People keep coming up to me and acting all concerned, 'You alright, man?'" Johnson said at the time. "But yeah, my health is fine and I’m all ready to do a gang of parties again," he added later. Johnson was hospitalized last month after testing positive for COVID-19. He posted a video to his Instagram account showing him laboring to breathe while hooked up to medical equipment in his hospital room in suburban Chicago. In the video, he said he was experiencing strength loss. "I have COVID, everybody," Johnson said. "I've had it for a week." https://www.instagram.com/p/CRcoMgmhsHq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder And Saxophonist, Dies At 70  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close