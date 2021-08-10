Indianapolis woman creates businesses to honor late son by hiring ex-convicts

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is working to honor her late son’s memory by creating opportunities for those in need.

Holly Moore’s son, Donavan Barnett, 18, was shot and killed in May 2020.

Moore said her son and other family members had spent time in prison, and she knows how hard it can be for those who are released to find a job and create a new beginning for themselves. That’s why she is working to build businesses that hire ex-convicts.

“A lot of people don’t have the support that Donavan had. A lot of people that are incarcerated they get out and they can’t find jobs. They can’t find a place to live, so I feel like it is time for someone to make a change,” Moore said.

She says without the proper resources and opportunities people can easily fall back into the same cycle. She’s hoping to break that and says creating opportunities like this needs to be a community effort.

