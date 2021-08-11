WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 11, 2021: Cuomo Resigns — Warnock’s Law — Policing Changes in Cleveland

News
1. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigning Over Sexual Harassment

What You Need To Know:

One year after being lauded for his leadership in handling his state’s fight against coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation.

2. Senator Raphael Warnock Crafts Bill to Combat Georgia’s Voting Suppression Law

What You Need To Know:

As the battle for voting rights continues at a snail’s pace on Capitol Hill, Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is introducing his own bill to combat a GOP takeover of Georgia elections.

3. Coronavirus Update: Members of Military Must Get Vaccinated, the Pentagon Says

What We Need To Know: 

The Pentagon announced it will mandate the coronavirus vaccine for members of the military by no later than mid-September, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

4. Death of Tamir Rice Prompts New Rules for Policing Children in Cleveland

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need To Know:

More than six years after the murder of Tamir Rice, Cleveland authorities are releasing a nine-page document that prevents another tragedy of a child being murdered by police.

5. Check Your Chicken: Products Linked to Salmonella

What You Need To Know:

Serenade Foods is recalling 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella. 

 

