Calls for change continue at Indianapolis Public Library

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s new reaction in the ongoing turmoil taking hold of the Indianapolis Public Library.

Employees are calling for resignations, claiming some members of management have created a toxic work environment.

WRTV’s Cornelius Hocker spoke with the library union leader after the Indianapolis Foundation threatened to withhold funding until the library makes significant changes to improve the work environment and to ensure it is equitable; and explains why that funding is vital to supporting special projects and programs at the library.

 

