Community Connection Thursday August 12th 2021

Here are some of the sentiments on the recent National Night Out:

“Oh what a night! It’s hard to find the words to express how wonderful last night was. National Night Out was a huge success thanks to all of our community members coming together to celebrate, laugh, live, and for many to simply reunite.

The Northwest District neighborhoods really showed why they are the best. The food was delicious as usual! We saw bounce houses, caricature artists, face painting, dunk tanks, games, music, dancing, and much more! While having all of this fun we also were able to build upon and create what we hope to be lasting relationships with all members of the community. National Night Out has shown once again what can be accomplished if we all work together and just take the time to listen to one another. With police and community partnership we truly can create something wonderful.

We are truly blessed to serve you all.”

#NationalNightOut

#PathForward

#CartoonUpsDotCom

#TheGreatNorthwest