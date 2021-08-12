Indy
IU Bloomington expects record freshman class

BLOOMINGTON — It’s back to school time and some college students are preparing for the first day back on campus. On the beautiful lime-stone campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, students are gearing up to return to in-person learning.

David Johnson the university’s Vice Provost of Enrollment Management said, “We are super excited to be welcoming them back to campus.”

His excitement is no understatement. It’s reflected in the data too.

As the pandemic continues, IU Bloomington predicts a booming incoming class.

“We had a 50% increase in academic scholarship offers to students that’s, that was our strategy to really go strong at supporting students,” said Johnson.

In fact, IU Bloomington is expecting nearly 9,300 freshmen in this year’s fall class. That’s a record number and a 17% increase from the previous year’s enrollment.

That number comes from the university when it compares enrollment and housing deposits. So, WRTV asked, why is this undergraduate freshman class so big?

IU Bloomington expects record freshman class  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

