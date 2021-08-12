IMPD officer, two others shot and wounded in northeast side shooting

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE | Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey confirmed during a press briefing late Wednesday night that it was not only a police officer who was shot and wounded, but two others; a woman and a girl.

Bailey said the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. when officers with IMPD’s North District were dispatched to the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive on a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they attempted to make contact with the people inside, but got no response. As one of the officers was checking the perimeter of the apartment, the suspect fired shots at the officers, hitting one of them.

In addition to the officer, three other people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds.

One is the girl, who is listed in critical condition at Methodist Hospital. The other is the woman who was taken to St. Vincent’s in critical condition.

The suspect was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

