Indy
HomeIndy

Stinky situation: Some Republic Services customers waiting 2 weeks for trash pickup

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

GREENWOOD — This week’s hot weather is adding to a problem for some Central Indiana neighborhoods. Garbage pickup from Republic Services of Indianapolis has been delayed for two weeks in some areas. Andrew Carman is one of their unlucky customers.

“They’ve been a day or even two days late before, that’s not uncommon,” Carman said. “It’s been 90-something degrees outside, so you can imagine what that trash is doing.”

Carman’s subdivision is home to many families. Many of them don’t have an option to cut back on what they throw out to adapt to the delays.

“There are lots and lots of kids that live in this addition,” Carman said. “In most families, there are three or four kids per family. There’s a lot of trash.”

After talking to his subdivision’s office and trying to call Republic with no answer, he turned to social media.

“That’s when I got on Facebook and asked if anybody else had a problem, and they said they did,” Carman said.

Read more from WRTV here

Stinky situation: Some Republic Services customers waiting 2 weeks for trash pickup  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close