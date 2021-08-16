Indy
Live Nation to require artists, fans to be vaccinated or show negative COVID test

Live Nation will require all artists and fans to either show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test, where permitted by law, beginning October 4.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said.

Live Nation is also requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated in order to visit its events, venues, or offices.

