INDIANAPOLIS — Love, hope and peace was the message echoed across the Far Eastside early Saturday morning.

The Annual Far Eastside Community Peace Walk brought out Mayor Joe Hogsett, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, councilors, community groups, religious leaders and families of victims. It started and ended on North Post Road at the Reset Center with dozens walking in solidarity.

The group came together to honor those taken by gun violence, discuss available resources and plead with the community to end the violence.

Several groups and individuals sponsored the 5th year of the peace walk, including Democrat and District 14 City-County Councilor La Keisha Jackson.

Read more from WRTV here

Annual Far Eastside Community Peace Walk comes as gun violence surges  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

