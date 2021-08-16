Mom Calls Out Elementary School For Segregating 2nd Grade Classes

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Providing proper education for our youth should be a community effort regardless of where you call home, and a part of the process is making sure students feel welcome regardless of their race.

One Atlanta mom wasn’t exactly feeling the love from a local elementary school after she discovered that Black second graders were intentionally being put in separate classes from their white colleagues.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Atlanta’s CBS46 reported on the story, interviewing the mother, Kila Posey, who filed a civil rights complaint with the US Department of Education against Mary Lin Elementary. The situation began after Posey tried enrolling her daughter into a second grade class at Mary Lin last year, but was met with questionable resistance and urged towards another class with a Black roster of students.

Take a look at Posey’s play-by-play below of how it all went down, via WGCL-TV:

“When the principal reached out to me I had already given her the selection for our children and she tried to sway me into one of the other two classes, the black classes, that was her phrase for the classrooms,” Pose said.

She said at the start of the last school year there were six 2nd grade classes at Mary Lin Elementary. She claims all black students were separated from white students and put into two of the six classes.

“When she first told me, I was taken aback, I didn’t understand. I asked her for more clarification. I was like what do you mean? What is that? We have those.”

In an even more ironic twist to the story, Posey herself has 17 years of experience in education, meanwhile her husband is the actual school psychologist at Mary Lin with 23 years of experience. To think even seniority in the school system couldn’t make a difference is definitely telling in itself.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Posey will use a handful of evidence to help back her claims, including a number of phone recordings with the APS administrators. In one tape, an APS administrator is even heard saying that the principal at Mary Lin “does use specific classes for Black children.”

Let us know if you or someone you know has experience anything like this in your area, and share thoughts on what you think should be done about it.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education 46 photos Launch gallery Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education 1. Akkitta Wellington Copelin Source: 1 of 46 2. Nancy Ward Source: 2 of 46 3. Keith Schenck Source: 3 of 46 4. Patricia Vestal Source: 4 of 46 5. Patrick Williams Source: 5 of 46 6. Michael Scott Jones Source: 6 of 46 7. Gloria Boyce-Charles Source: 7 of 46 8. Karen Adebiyi Source: 8 of 46 9. Jacueline Foster Source: 9 of 46 10. Ronna Mora Source: 10 of 46 11. Lois Sanford Source: 11 of 46 12. Robert Thompson Source: 12 of 46 13. Mark McPhee Source: 13 of 46 14. Brenda Ricketts Source: 14 of 46 15. Shirley Tolliver Source: 15 of 46 16. Raleigh Swinton Source: 16 of 46 17. Maxine Lewis Source: 17 of 46 18. Rev. Kevin MCall Source: 18 of 46 19. Frank Wyatt Source: 19 of 46 20. Jaynaea Dillard-Strothers Source: 20 of 46 21. Jewel Source: 21 of 46 22. Kayla Wolf Source: 22 of 46 23. Tylik McMillian Source: 23 of 46 24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. Romulus Source: 24 of 46 25. Lynette & Dana Williams Source: 25 of 46 26. Dwayne Love Source: 26 of 46 27. Marc Daniels Source: 27 of 46 28. Shaquille Burns Source: 28 of 46 29. Robert Gore Source: 29 of 46 30. Dr. Charles H. F. Davis Source: 30 of 46 31. Kerry M. Williams Sr. Source: 31 of 46 32. Darrell Price Source: 32 of 46 33. Pastor Warren A. Hall Source: 33 of 46 34. Adrienne Chambers Source: 34 of 46 35. James Gray Source: 35 of 46 36. Pastor Terry Bronson Source: 36 of 46 37. Faith T. Blackburne Source: 37 of 46 38. Ilesha Graham Source: 38 of 46 39. Lamar Grant Source: 39 of 46 40. Rosa Jackson Source: 40 of 46 41. Patricia Jordan Source: 41 of 46 42. Katherine Bassett Source: 42 of 46 43. Cheryl Anderson Source: 43 of 46 44. Byron Jones Source: 44 of 46 45. Mario Middleton Source: 45 of 46 46. Rashid Mausi Source: 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Mom Calls Out Elementary School For Segregating 2nd Grade Classes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com