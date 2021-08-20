Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Travis Greene Describes Being ‘Inside A Dream’ Working With John P. Kee & Kirk Franklin

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s always a pleasure having our friend Travis Greene stop by the Get Up! church for a quick conversation, and the GRAMMY-nominated singer definitely had a lot to talk about this time around now that his highly-anticipated new album, Oil + Water, has officially dropped.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In a chat that covers new music, upcoming concerts and his standout single with John P. Kee & Kirk Franklin titled “Hold On Me,” Erica and GRIFF were able to get into the mind of a man that’s truly blessed and letting his faith guide him to the top. “I was literally inside of a dream,” Travis says of his super fun video for the aforementioned song, almost tripping over his words to describe his appreciation for linking up with the gospel legends.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to Travis Greene’s latest convo on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, and be sure to go stream his newly-released album, Oil + Water, available right now:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs

5 photos Launch gallery

Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs

Continue reading Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs

Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby are releasing a new single “We Win” from the soundtrack of the upcoming, reimagined film Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James. Franklin released a snippet from the track and revealed its production from the legendary Just Blaze. The Internet is in awe of the potential of this new single. While others feel, Kirk Franklin may have taken “gospel music a little too far.” Nonetheless, this short snippet sounds like the beginning of a soundtrack to be remembered and celebrated. SEE ALSO: 7 Revolutionary Songs By Kirk Franklin https://twitter.com/kirkfranklin/status/1395379147770314755?s=20 It makes us reminisce on how Kirk Franklin created a mainstream intersection between Hip Hop and Gospel music years ago. He has pushed the boundaries of secular music in ways that have caused controversy in the Gospel community while making way for younger generations to prosper. There are no bounds for Kirk Franklin when it comes to preaching the good gospel, so this new track alongside Lil Baby and Just Blaze comes as no surprise to his day one fans. SEE ALSO: Won’t He Do It: Kirk Franklin Is Blessing Us With A New Podcast Series For Franklin, it’s not just the music that is inspired by Hip Hop and Black culture. It’s also his early fashion choices in the ’90s when his career began to flourish. The conscious visual aesthetic for his music videos leaned into and helped further create popular culture as we know it. Be sure to stream Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby’s “We Win” tomorrow from the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. Unless, of course, you believe he’s taken it a little too far. Then we would advise you to miss the good word today. Otherwise, let’s take a look at some of Kirk Franklin’s classic Gospel, yet not so Gospel, hits over the years that have an obvious musical influence from the genres of Hip Hop and R&B.

Travis Greene Describes Being ‘Inside A Dream’ Working With John P. Kee & Kirk Franklin  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close