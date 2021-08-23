FDA Warns Against Ivermectin Use For COVID-19 After Reports of Increased Calls to Mississippi Poison Control

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Mississippi public health officials warned residents against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The state’s poison control center received a surge in calls related to people trying to use the drug, including a version for animals.

The reports from Mississippi represent a growing concern with the FDA reminding people they aren’t cows or horses and shouldn’t be using ivermectin to treat themselves. Highlighting a March 2021 guidance, the FDA stressed people should not take medication without a valid prescription and definitely should not take medication meant for animals.

ABC News reported the state health department stressed that people should not take medications meant for animals.

“Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans,” read the health alert. “Some of the symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity include rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurologic disorders, and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.”

It’s estimated that 70% of the calls to poison control involved the animal version of ivermectin. The Mississippi Free Press reported at least one hospitalization due to ivermectin earlier this week.

According to ABC News, the state’s top medical official urged people to see a doctor before making medical decisions.

“You wouldn’t get your chemotherapy at a feed store. I mean, you wouldn’t treat your pneumonia with your animal’s medication,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the Mississippi State Health Officer, during a Wednesday press conference. “It can be dangerous to get the wrong doses of medication, especially for something that’s meant for a horse or a cow. We understand the environment we live in, but it’s really important, if people have medical needs, go through your physician or provider.”

Ivermectin is one of several alleged miracle cures for COVID-19. But there isn’t a lot of data to support this claim. Misinformation about miracle treatments has flooded social media since the pandemic’s start. Desperate people, hoping to return to normal, are easy targets for fake cures.

A group of doctors promoting themselves as front-line COVID-19 defenders continue to push the use of ivermectin, despite the lack of evidence around its use during the pandemic. First Draft News, an outlet committed to protecting vulnerable communities from misinformation, issued an update in June 2021 about false claims about ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

A Reuters fact check highlighted several social media posts suggesting people have taken the drug as a preventative measure for COVID-19. Some of these same people reject getting vaccinated, which, unlike ivermectin, has FDA emergency authorization.

A February 2021 analysis by Merck found that available data did not support using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Studies into the potential for using ivermectin to treat COVID-19 are ongoing.

While there are valid human and animal uses of the drug, treating COVID-19 is not recognized as one of them. And no matter what, experts are clear people should never take medication intended for pets or livestock.

The dosing for people and animals is not the same. And in large quantities, ivermectin can cause serious issues.

“Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do—a ton or more,” read the FDA guidance. “Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.”

Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19 64 photos Launch gallery Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19 1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 1 of 64 1 of 64 2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9 — Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020 2 of 64 2 of 64 3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayor Source:Getty 3 of 64 Source:Getty 3 of 64 4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate Source:Getty 4 of 64 Source:Getty 4 of 64 5. Nick Cannon, entertainer Source:Getty 5 of 64 Source:Getty 5 of 64 6. Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary Source:Getty 6 of 64 Source:Getty 6 of 64 7. Dave Chappelle, comedian Source:Getty 7 of 64 Source:Getty 7 of 64 8. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Source:Getty 8 of 64 Source:Getty 8 of 64 9. Manu Dibango, musician Source:Getty 9 of 64 Source:Getty 9 of 64 10. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee #COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus



RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ — Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020 10 of 64 10 of 64 11. Kevin Durant, NBA star Source:Getty 11 of 64 Source:Getty 11 of 64 12. Larry Edgeworth Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d — DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020 12 of 64 12 of 64 13. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds Source:Getty 13 of 64 Source:Getty 13 of 64 14. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020 14 of 64 14 of 64 15. Patrick Ewing, basketball legend Source:Getty 15 of 64 Source:Getty 15 of 64 16. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dad Source:Getty 16 of 64 Source:Getty 16 of 64 17. Vivica A. Fox, actress Source:Getty 17 of 64 Source:Getty 17 of 64 18. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis star Source:Getty 18 of 64 Source:Getty 18 of 64 19. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainer Source:Getty 19 of 64 Source:Getty 19 of 64 20. Rudy Gobert View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) 20 of 64 20 of 64 21. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropist Source:Getty 21 of 64 Source:Getty 21 of 64 22. Lee Green, former college hoops star It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU — Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020 22 of 64 22 of 64 23. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) 23 of 64 23 of 64 24. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driver Source:Getty 24 of 64 Source:Getty 24 of 64 25. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb — B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020 25 of 64 25 of 64 26. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband Source:Getty 26 of 64 Source:Getty 26 of 64 27. Antoine Hodge, opera singer Source:GoFundMe 27 of 64 Source:GoFundMe 27 of 64 28. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K — Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020 28 of 64 28 of 64 29. Callum Hudson-Odoi Source:Getty 29 of 64 Source:Getty 29 of 64 30. DL Hughley, comedian #ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020 30 of 64 30 of 64 31. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020 31 of 64 31 of 64 32. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -

He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.

Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.

My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud — Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020 32 of 64 32 of 64 33. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) 33 of 64 33 of 64 34. Paul Johnson, house music DJ Source:Getty 34 of 64 Source:Getty 34 of 64 35. Jim Jones, rapper Source:Getty 35 of 64 Source:Getty 35 of 64 36. Brad "Scarface" Jordan Source:Getty 36 of 64 Source:Getty 36 of 64 37. DeAndre Jordan, NBA star Source:Getty 37 of 64 Source:Getty 37 of 64 38. Tim Lester, NFL star Source:Getty 38 of 64 Source:Getty 38 of 64 39. James Mahoney, pulmonologist Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr — Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020 39 of 64 39 of 64 40. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musician Source:Getty 40 of 64 Source:Getty 40 of 64 41. DeRay McKesson, activist Source:Getty 41 of 64 Source:Getty 41 of 64 42. Von Miller, NFL star Source:Getty 42 of 64 Source:Getty 42 of 64 43. Donovan Mitchell 43 of 64 43 of 64 44. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen Moore Source:Getty 44 of 64 Source:Getty 44 of 64 45. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother

🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8 — Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020 45 of 64 45 of 64 46. Charley Pride, country music legend Source:Getty 46 of 64 Source:Getty 46 of 64 47. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric Richmond Source:Getty 47 of 64 Source:Getty 47 of 64 48. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020 48 of 64 48 of 64 49. Wallace Roney Source:Getty 49 of 64 Source:Getty 49 of 64 50. Marcus Smart 50 of 64 50 of 64 51. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball Coach Source:Getty 51 of 64 Source:Getty 51 of 64 52. Troy Sneed, gospel singer Source:Getty 52 of 64 Source:Getty 52 of 64 53. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr. New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020 53 of 64 53 of 64 54. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL star Source:Getty 54 of 64 Source:Getty 54 of 64 55. Carole Sutton, actress Source:Getty 55 of 64 Source:Getty 55 of 64 56. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53 Source:Getty 56 of 64 Source:Getty 56 of 64 57. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes 57 of 64 57 of 64 58. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Source:Getty 58 of 64 Source:Getty 58 of 64 59. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA star Source:Getty 59 of 64 Source:Getty 59 of 64 60. Jo Thompson, singer Source:Getty 60 of 64 Source:Getty 60 of 64 61. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017 61 of 64 61 of 64 62. Juan Williams, Fox News Host Source:Getty 62 of 64 Source:Getty 62 of 64 63. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama Source:Getty 63 of 64 Source:Getty 63 of 64 64. Zumbi, rapper Source:Getty 64 of 64 Source:Getty 64 of 64 Skip ad Continue reading Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19 Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19 [caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:30 a.m. ET, Aug. 22, 2021 After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after both tested positive for COVID-19. Both are fully vaccinated but became infected likely because of the exponentially contagious delta variant that is spreading around the globe quickly, often with similar "breakthrough" cases. [caption id="attachment_4187964" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Brown attend the Phoenix Dinner for the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on Sept. 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. | Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty[/caption] The Jacksons' and other COVID-19 diagnoses have continued to shatter misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. When the pandemic first hit, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has recently been a surge of cases involving younger age groups -- thanks in no small part to the delta variant -- and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. Throughout it all, Black people, in particular, have remained a constant fixture among those who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus as friends and family grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the first clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came last year when COVID-19 began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that at one point last year, the coronavirus infection rate was "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order. Continue reading Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

FDA Warns Against Ivermectin Use For COVID-19 After Reports of Increased Calls to Mississippi Poison Control was originally published on newsone.com