Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Sha’Carri Richardson Loses 100m At Prefontaine Classic As Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah Blows Past Competition

Billed as a match-up between the viral track star and Team Jamaica, Richardson didn't finish in the top 5.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Prefontaine Classic

Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

American track fans eagerly tuned in to the Prefontaine Classic Saturday afternoon, hoping to catch a glimpse of Sha’Carri Rirchadson rocking the international field of competitors. But it was Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, not Richardson, who wowed the crowd. 

Clocking in at 10.54 seconds, Thompson-Herah blew past the competition easily clinching victory in the women’s 100m at Hayward Field. A part of the Jamaican trio that swept the women’s 100m in Tokyo, World Athletics tweeted Thompson-Herah earned the second-fastest time in the competition’s history and set a Diamond League record. The run was also a personal best for Thompson-Herah.

Unfortunately, Saturday was not Richardson’s day. Finishing last out of the nine competitors, Richardson’s return did not live up to the hype of her return. 

Many commentators positioned the race at Hayward Field, as Richardsons come back. A fierce line-up of nine Black women from around the globe, Sports Illustrated called the event a stronger representation of talent given Richardson’s addition.

As #MeToo founder Tarana Burke said this just wasn’t her time. It’s one race in the larger scheme of Richardson’s professional career.

Other Twitter users called out people happy about Richardson’s loss. 

American track fans got a major treat in watching Athing Mu in the women’s 800m. She had a phenomenal time of 1 minute 55:04 seconds, setting a new American record. Mu said she hadn’t really processed her success in a post-race interview and was waiting for a much-needed vacation to decompress. Mu took gold in the 800m race in Tokyo and kept her head down just getting ready for each race. 

Overlooked by many, the 19-year-old Mu has been breaking records left and right. She shaved 17 seconds off her winning Olympic time at the Prefontaine Classic. Her Olympic win was Team USA’s first gold in the women’s 800m in more than 50 years.

Mu also anchored the women’s 4×400 in Tokyo, bringing home yet another gold medal. A student at Texas A&M, she is the first Aggie to win gold in an individual competition.

USA Today reported it was the 7th consecutive gold for the team since the 1996 Olympics. Track phenom Allyson Felix ran the second leg during 4×400 helping to bring the U.S. women’s team to victory.

That race gave Felix her 11th Olympic medal, making her the most decorated track athlete in U.S. history, surpassing track legend Carl Lewis. Felix returned to the field Saturday, competing in the women’s 200m but finished last out of a field of eight. 

In a post-race interview, Felix said she competed Saturday to show her appreciation. “That’s really the reason that I came, just to say thank you, gratitude, there was so much love leading up to trials, it was so intense,” said Felix during an interview. “To come back off of that here, I just wanted to show my appreciation”

See Also:

‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell

Allyson Felix And Athleta To Provide Childcare Grants For Moms Competing In Tokyo Olympics

OLY1968-200M-SMITH-CARLOS-PODIUM

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Continue reading Black Americans’ Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

[caption id="attachment_4176042" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. ET, July 20, 2021 From Tommie Smith and John Carlos' Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, Black Americans have undeniably had some of the most iconic moments in Olympics history. As the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games get set to kick off on Friday -- one year late, thanks to the pandemic -- that tradition is expected to be carried on, and then some with a number of Black Americans competing for Team USA in their respective spectrum of sports. Since Team USA's men's basketball team -- which is loaded with NBA players including Kevin Durant, widely regarded as the best player in the world -- is already leaving a lot to desire during the warm-up games, we may need to turn elsewhere to witness iconic moments by Black Americans in the Olympics. MORE: Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims Luckily, there is no shortage of Olympic sports that can also produce those iconic moments. And if history is any indication, one of those Black American Olympians is Simone Biles, who, as far as this writer can tell, is the only athlete in Tokyo with an eponymous trick that no one else can perform. That move is, of course, "The Simone Biles," otherwise known as the Yurchenko double pike that she pulled out of her bag of tricks on her way to winning a gold medal at the U.S. Classic back in May. The most decorated gymnast in history performed it again to a tee during the Olympic trials last month. https://twitter.com/TeamUSA/status/1408588545946796034?s=20 The move will officially be named after her if she nails it in the Tokyo Olympics, which effectively would render it just as iconic if not more than the other moments that follow on the below list. Is anyone betting that it won't happen? We could get another iconic moment for Black Americans competing in the Olympics if track and field star Allyson Felix wins gold. Felix, who has won six gold medals and two silver medals since her Olympic debut in 2004 in Athens, will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games -- an iconic moment in its own right. Not to be outdone, the 35-year-old mother of a 2-year-old daughter has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for other mothers who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics. That alone merits iconic status. [caption id="attachment_4176044" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Allyson Felix wins gold during the Women's 4 x 400 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 20, 2016. | Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty[/caption] In the meantime, take a look at some of the other iconic and otherwise memorable moments from Black Americans competing at the Olympics through the years. And be sure to check back as we update this with new iconic moments in Tokyo.

Sha’Carri Richardson Loses 100m At Prefontaine Classic As Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah Blows Past Competition  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close