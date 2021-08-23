Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indy Devour Summerfest is back with participating restaurants offering special menus with discounted prices through Sept. 5.

No tickets or coupons are necessary. Simply visit the restaurant you want to and ask for the Devour menu.

Diners can check out different sides of town and indulge in seasonal menus paired with eclectic wine and cocktails all while dining for a good cause.

They can make a donation to the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund to help out-of-work Hoosiers within the hospitality business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Source: WISHTV

Devour Indy Summerfest kicks off Monday  was originally published on radionowindy.com

