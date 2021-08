PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Leadership Indianapolis presents a three-part discussion series on Public Safety & Criminal Justice. *Virtual Series*

Part 1: Freedom and Re-Entry on September 7 from 12 Noon – 1PM

Speakers: Carlette Duffy (Director of Re-Entry, Office of Public Health and Safety), Devi Davis (The Bail Project), Antonio Lipscomb (Indiana Re-Entry)

Phone Guest:

Ebony Chappel – Programs and Communications Director, Leadership Indianapolis

