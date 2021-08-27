Get Up Erica
Heather Headley Describes Spiritual Moment On Set While Jennifer Hudson Filmed ‘Precious Lord’ Scene

The new Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, has been gaining rave reviews since its release a few weeks ago, and one of the film’s stars Heather Headley stopped by to give the Get Up! church some insight into what it was like portraying Clara Ward and filming alongside Jennifer Hudson.

The “I Wish I Wasn’t” singer, actress and Broadway star was keen to talk about the movie and her involvement in it, speaking with pure glee as she describes what it was like getting fitted for gold teeth similar to the ones Clara Ward rocked decades ago. She also shared an interesting story of watching Jennifer Hudson perform “Precious Lord” during one impactful scene, which Headley describes as saying, “we’ve moved from the movie and now [it feels like] we’re in church.”

Listen to a delightful conversation with Heather Headley on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

