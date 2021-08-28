PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Whether it’s through the characters that she’s portrayed on the big screen or the poignant conversations she’s curated on Red Table Talk, actress and producer Jada Pinkett Smith has continually used her artistry and platform to highlight diverse narratives. According to Deadline, her latest project will be centered on capturing the unsung stories of African queens.

The first two seasons of the untitled docuseries—which was picked up by Netflix—will delve into the stories of queens Cleopatra and Nzingha Mbande through the lens of historians and experts. The first installment of the series will explore Cleopatra’s life, heritage and the complexities surrounding her portrayal in Hollywood. The second season will uncover the story of the Queen of the Ambundu Kingdoms of Ndongo and Matamba who served as her nation’s first woman ruler and resiliently led her homeland through political disarray.

Pinkett Smith says she wants to use the series to celebrate the legacies of African queens and shine a light on how they have shaped history. “As the mother of a young Black woman, it is immensely important to me that she learns the lessons of the African Queens who paved the way for our success and the success of generations of Black women,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I am very passionate and excited about bringing the stories and lessons of these powerful women to light in order to showcase their strength, leadership, and undeniable influence on history.” The series will be collaboratively produced by Nutopia and Westbrook Studios.

Pinkett Smith has several other projects in the works. News about the series comes after it was announced that she inked a deal with iHeartMedia to create the Red Table Talk Audio Network which will feature an array of podcasts highlighting different perspectives.

Jada Pinkett Smith To Capture The Legacies Of African Queens In New Docuseries was originally published on newsone.com