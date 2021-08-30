Celebrity News
Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison For Hate Crimes Against Black Teens

They say a bad apple doesn’t fall far from the tree it came from, and the same can definitely be said for 49-year-old Wade Oscar Twiner and his 23-year-old son Lane Irvine Twiner.

The two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault and malicious mischief after they chased down and shot at two Black teenagers on a country road in Yazoo County.

As AP News reports it, the Black teens were riding ATVs on a country road last year on Sept 27, close to where Wade and Lane live. According to Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joseph Head, the men proceeded to get in a pickup truck and chase the teens while firing gunshots at them from what investigators believe was a 9 mm handgun they uncovered that night.

More backstory on the crime and resulting conviction below, via AP:

“Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff told WLBT the Twiners said they own land on both sides of the public road and they should not have to deal with people riding ATVs on the road. Although operating ATVs on public roads is illegal in Mississippi, the law is not strictly enforced. The sheriff said other people were riding ATVs near the Twiners’ home the day they chased and shot at the Black teenagers.

Sheriff told the Clarion Ledger investigators looked at social media posts made by one of the Twiners, including a Facebook post with the phrase “Redneck Neighborhood Watch” and a photo of a Confederate flag.

Until mid-2020, the Confederate battle emblem was part of the Mississippi state flag. Legislators retired that state flag amid criticism that the Confederate symbol is widely considered racist.”

One of the teenagers assures they weren’t even trespassing since they were on the road and not close to the Twiners’ property. While Mississippi state law does prohibit off-road vehicles like ATVs on highways and public roads, we all can agree that these kids didn’t deserve to have their lives put at risk for doing so while minding their own business.

 

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It’s been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again this past weekend to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd’s death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that’s infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation’s capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It’s forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It’s also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having “BLACK LIVES MATTER” painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

 

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison For Hate Crimes Against Black Teens  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
Close