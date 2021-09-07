CLOSE
Community Connection Tuesday September 7th 2021
1-1:30 – Open Lines With Tina Cosby and Deon Levingston
1:30 – 2:00 PM – The #GoodFoodForAll Program Distributes Fresh Produce Boxes To Marion County families.
This is A Partnership between Indianapolis Urban League Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety, Partnership for a Healthier America and 11 community orgs.
Indianapolis Urban League Director of Health and Wellness Janet Kamiri Joins Us Live On Community Connection To Tell Us About The Partnership!
Indianapolis Urban League Health and Wellness: https://www.indplsul.org/programs/health-wellness/
2PM – End of show – General Open Lines
