The Indiana Citizen Is Offering Alternatives To The Upcoming Redistricting Process In The Indiana General Assembly. They Have Announced a Public Competition In Which Citizens Can Draw & Submit Their Own Congressional & Legislative District Maps Online.
Deadline To Submit Your Own District Maps Is September 13th!
The Indiana Citizen Says: ““We want to see maps that preserve communities of interest, keep cities, counties and towns intact whenever possible and do not advantage or disadvantage any political party,” according to a news release announcing the competition.”
About The Indiana Citizen:
“The Indiana Citizen is a non-partisan, non-profit platform dedicated to increasing the number of informed, engaged Hoosier voters.”
Publisher of The Indiana Citizen Bill Moreau Joins Us Live On Community Connection!
