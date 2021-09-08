Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Community Connection Wednesday September 8th 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday September 8th 2021

 

Open Lines 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

 

1:30 – 2:30  The Indiana Citizen Is Offering Alternatives To The Upcoming Redistricting Process In The Indiana General Assembly. They Have Announced a Public Competition In Which Citizens Can Draw & Submit Their Own Congressional & Legislative District Maps Online.

Deadline To Submit Your Own District Maps Is September 13th!
The Indiana Citizen Says: ““We want to see maps that preserve communities of interest, keep cities, counties and towns intact whenever possible and do not advantage or disadvantage any political party,” according to a news release announcing the competition.”
About The Indiana Citizen:
“The Indiana Citizen is a non-partisan, non-profit platform dedicated to increasing the number of informed, engaged Hoosier voters.”
Publisher of The Indiana Citizen Bill Moreau Joins Us Live On Community Connection!

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM – Open Lines!

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close