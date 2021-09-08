PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday September 8th 2021

Open Lines 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

1:30 – 2:30 The Indiana Citizen Is Offering Alternatives To The Upcoming Redistricting Process In The Indiana General Assembly. They Have Announced a Public Competition In Which Citizens Can Draw & Submit Their Own Congressional & Legislative District Maps Online.

Deadline To Submit Your Own District Maps Is September 13th!

The Indiana Citizen Says: ““We want to see maps that preserve communities of interest, keep cities, counties and towns intact whenever possible and do not advantage or disadvantage any political party,” according to a news release announcing the competition.”

About The Indiana Citizen: “The Indiana Citizen is a non-partisan, non-profit platform dedicated to increasing the number of informed, engaged Hoosier voters.”

Publisher of The Indiana Citizen Bill Moreau Joins Us Live On Community Connection!

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM – Open Lines!

