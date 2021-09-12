NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Teams Up With Clorox To Support Educators

NBA star Donovan Mitchell has led several philanthropic efforts centered on advancing education and through his latest project, he’s on a mission to empower educators. The Utah Jazz player has teamed up with Clorox to give back to teachers in need.
As educators prepare to welcome students back into their classrooms, many of them are digging into their own pockets to cover the costs of school supplies. A survey conducted by Clorox revealed the average teacher spends over $500 of their personal funds on school materials and educators working at underfunded schools end up spending more money. Aware of the importance of having the right tools to cultivate effective and engaging learning environments, the company joined forces with Mitchell and developed an initiative designed to ensure teachers have all of the back-to-school necessities. Clorox and Mitchell are donating $1 million to DonorsChoose to cover the costs of classroom supplies.
Supporting and amplifying the initiative was personal for Mitchell. The New York native—whose mom is an educator—says teachers play instrumental roles in shaping the lives of youth and often go above and beyond to support their students. “Growing up, I always admired my mother’s ability to change kids’ lives as a teacher, which is why I’m dedicated to supporting schools and students when I’m off the court,” Mitchell said in a statement. “At the start of every school year, teachers become superheroes, going above and beyond for their students and I’m thrilled to team up with Clorox to bring awareness to teachers and much needed supplies at a time when they’re needed most.” Tad Kittredge, who serves as Vice President of Cleaning at The Clorox Company, added the company values “the extraordinary effort and sacrifices teachers nationwide have made to navigate this challenging past school year.”
News about the initiative comes months after Mitchell and his family made a multi-million dollar donation to his former school, the Greenwich Country Day School. The $12 million endowment went towards the creation of scholarships for low-income students, the construction of a new state-of-the-art gym facility and a fund for teachers.
