News
HomeNews

Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For Its 2021 Business And Civic Hall Of Fame

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
2018 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

A great honor for Ms. Cathy L. Hughes. The Baltimore Sun has inducted her into its 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They highlighted her humble beginnings in Omaha, Nebraska as a teenaged saleswoman selling advertising copy at 10 cents a word for the Omaha Star, a Black-owned newspaper. Now, Ms. Hughes is the proud owner of Urban One, the parent company of WOLB, among other stations which reach 80% of Black America.

“Cathy Hughes’ leadership in entertainment is unparalleled and has served as a model for many who have come behind her in the industries she represents,” said Nsenga Burton, senior lecturer in film and media management at Emory University to the Baltimore Sun. “In a world where the term visionary is tossed around loosely, Cathy Hughes is in fact a visionary who helped change the media landscape and made room for women and African Americans as owners where there was previously little to none. She has a legacy that will continue to inform, entertain, influence and uplift well into the future.”

You can read the full Baltimore Sun piece by clicking here.

Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For Its 2021 Business And Civic Hall Of Fame  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close