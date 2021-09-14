Lizzo Celebrates Her Mom’s Birthday By Gifting Her With A New Wardrobe

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

There’s nothing like a shopping trip to make someone’s birthday feel complete, and pop superstar Lizzo decided to do just that for a special lady in her life — her mom, Shari!

Showing off the fashionable surprise on Instagram, Lizzo hooked her mom up with a full-out closet filled with shoes, jackets, bags, accessories and all types of fall-ready apparel to have the Cuz I Love You rap-singer’s momma ready for the stylish season ahead.

The gift was accompanied by a heartfelt note of appreciation as well that Lizzo wrote as a caption on IG. See below to read what it says:

“Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl! Thank you @jasonrembert”

As she alluded to in the caption, Liz worked alongside her stylist Jason Rembert, who also operates his own clothing brand called ALIÉTTE so we’re sure Mrs. Shari got decked out in some of his original pieces as well.

The 33-year-old musician can definitely afford the extra garbs following a very successful year so far in 2021. In addition to topping the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with her Cardi B-assisted new single “Rumors,” Lizzo also will be extended her brand outside of music by way of a first-look overall deal with Amazon Studios that will begin with a soon-to-come reality series for full-figured models and dancers.

Happy birthday again to Lizzo’s mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson! Take a look at her tearful joy as she gets surprised by her superstar daughter below:

