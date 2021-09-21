Community Connection
A New Mini-pitch Honoring Black Players For Change and the Black Women’s Player Collective (“BWPC”) will be unveiled at Oscar Charleston Park Friday September 24th at 10:00 AM.

No photo description available.
A New Mini-pitch Honoring Black Players For Change and the Black Women’s Player Collective (“BWPC”) will be unveiled at Oscar Charleston Park Friday September 24th at 10:00 AM. Oscar Charleston Park 2800 East 13th ST.
In attendence:
Mayor Joe Hogsett
Angie Clark, Interim Director of Indy Parks
Remus Woods, manager of Oscar Charleston Park
Ray Gaddis, former MLS player and current BPC member
*Pictured is an example of a Mini Pitch.*
Phone Guests:
Ronetta Spalding – Indy Parks Chief Communications Officer
Ray Gaddis – Former Major League Soccer Player,Black Players for Change, Member & Indianapolis Native

