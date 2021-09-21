PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

A New Mini-pitch Honoring Black Players For Change and the Black Women’s Player Collective (“BWPC”) will be unveiled at Oscar Charleston Park Friday September 24th at 10:00 AM. Oscar Charleston Park 2800 East 13th ST.

In attendence: Mayor Joe Hogsett Angie Clark, Interim Director of Indy Parks Remus Woods, manager of Oscar Charleston Park Ray Gaddis, former MLS player and current BPC member

*Pictured is an example of a Mini Pitch.*

Phone Guests: Ronetta Spalding – Indy Parks Chief Communications Officer

Ray Gaddis – Former Major League Soccer Player,Black Players for Change, Member & Indianapolis Native

