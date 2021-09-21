PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday September 2021

History & Heritage Tour at Madam Walker Legacy Center Oct 28 at 12:30 PM

About: “Over the lunch hour, take a break from your desk and enjoy a sneak peek of the newly restored facility. This event officially marks the countdown to the MWLC’s 95th anniversary celebration. In addition to a preview of the space, attendees will enjoy a historic re-enactment of the MWLC’s establishment in 1927 performed by Freetown Village. Advance registration is required.”

Laughing on the Ave Oct. 29th at 8PM Faizon Love with appearances by Cocoa Brown and Kevin D. White!

Get Tickets Here: https://madamwalkerlegacycenter.com/events/laughing-on-the-ave/?fbclid=IwAR0Wvio_ZdmXJHWLeyILZEAUCGuXSvIrg3T9XPq5OAmt2eeVxyEilMQ2lYc

About: “The iconic, newly restored Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis, IN recognizes the significant cultural history of Indiana Avenue by reimagining their annual “On the Ave” event series. This includes a comedy spin-off called Laughing on the Ave, featuring nationally acclaimed comedian Faizon Love, Cocoa Brown and Kevin D. White. Previously a virtual experience, this will now be offered as a safe, in-person event in partnership with Grind Like I’m Broke Productions.”

Guest: President, Of The Madam Walker Legacy Center Kristian Stricklen

A New Mini-pitch Honoring Black Players For Change and the Black Women’s Player Collective (“BWPC”) will be unveiled at Oscar Charleston Park Friday September 24th at 10:00 AM at Oscar Charleston Park 2800 East 13th ST.

In attendence: Mayor Joe Hogsett Angie Clark, Interim Director of Indy Parks Remus Woods, manager of Oscar Charleston Park Ray Gaddis, former MLS player and current BPC member

*Pictured is an example of a Mini Pitch.*

Phone Guests: Ronetta Spalding – Indy Parks Chief Communications Officer

Ray Gaddis – Former Major League Soccer Player,Black Players for Change, Member & Indianapolis Native

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s October 2nd – Indianapolis, IN Event and Walk route opens at 9 a.m. | Ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

About: “Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening — and you can join us at your local event or Walk From Home in your neighborhood. No matter where you participate, know that your health and safety are our top priorities. All local events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.”

IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium 1001 West New York Street Indianapolis, IN 46202

More Info Here: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/IN-GreaterIndiana?fr_id=14466&pg=entry&fbclid=IwAR3AAaW2dkOFUdO9REr_crdJzVYMYcmUMRGrty6h3F2aYNHp9dqNz4Mytas

Phone Guest: Julie Moore – Director, Walk to End Alzheimer’s

“Faces of Lupus Fashion Show” Sep 25th 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm Presented by the Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter

About: “The Faces of Lupus Fashion show is our Chapter’s newest fundraising event featuring 30 beautiful and handsome models, all of whom have lupus or care for someone who does. Amazing vendors, photo opportunities, raffle prizes, a delicious buffet lunch, and a fashion show you’ll never forget. Dress up and have as much fun as our models!”

Location: Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center 2820 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46208

Phone Guest: Carla Day – Board Chair, Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter , Founder, “Faces of Lupus Fashion Show”

