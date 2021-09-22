PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday September 22nd 2021

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Open Lines

2PM – 2021 EQUAL OPPORTUNITY DAY (Tomorrow) Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 AM – 2 PM Annual fundraiser: A celebration of diversity and inclusion.

Location: Indiana Convention Center, 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46226

Keynote Speaker Dr. James H Johnson, Jr. Joined Us Live!

More Info Here: https://www.indplsul.org/2021-equal-opportunity-day-luncheon-a-celebration-of-diversity-inclusion/?fbclid=IwAR32yHDcdiZcUhWJX_V2lFBz2AqEosCVHkfw2miq3_HOFMhB2A-hm0dBNpU

For sponsor and ticket information, contact Tanya Calahan at @tcalahan@indplsul.org or (317) 693-7603

