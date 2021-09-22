Community Connection
Community Connection Wednesday September 22nd 2021

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Open Lines

 

2PM –

2021 EQUAL OPPORTUNITY DAY

(Tomorrow) Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 AM – 2 PM

Annual fundraiser: A celebration of diversity and inclusion.
Location: Indiana Convention Center, 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46226
Keynote Speaker Dr. James H Johnson, Jr. Joined Us Live!
More Info Here:
For sponsor and ticket information, contact Tanya Calahan at @tcalahan@indplsul.org or (317) 693-7603

Photos
Close