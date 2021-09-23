Debating over food can be dangerous territory. Especially with recipes and ingredients that have been passed down from generation to generation. One of our favorite singers, John P. Kee took a fun approach to the classic dispute, sugar on your grits or nah. As you can tell from the title ” Suga Don’t Go On Grits”, we know what side John is on but the comments seem to tell a different story. What about you, do you add sugar on your grits?
Watch and listen to the song below…
New Music! John P. Kee Hilariously Sends A Message Through The Song “Suga Don’t Go On Grits” was originally published on praisedc.com