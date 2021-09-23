New Music! John P. Kee Hilariously Sends A Message Through The Song “Suga Don’t Go On Grits”

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Debating over food can be dangerous territory. Especially with recipes and ingredients that have been passed down from generation to generation. One of our favorite singers, John P. Kee took a fun approach to the classic dispute, sugar on your grits or nah. As you can tell from the title ” Suga Don’t Go On Grits”, we know what side John is on but the comments seem to tell a different story. What about you, do you add sugar on your grits?

Watch and listen to the song below…

