As good faith would have it, Reverend Jesse Jackson has recovered from a recent health scare after contracting COVID-19 along with wife Jacqueline, who’s also recovering well after being sent home from the ICU earlier this month.

As expected, the good Rev gave it all to God and his glorious power for guiding him through one of his toughest battles.

“Thank God for leading the way to get me to walk again on my own power, talking,” Rev Jackson said in a public press statement as he was released from the hospital, also giving props to being vaccinated by saying the shot “took me from death.”

More on how he recovered from a serious condition that also affected his Parkinson’s disease, via CNN:

“Jackson was being treated at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago after he and wife Jacqueline Jackson were hospitalized for Covid-19 in August.

The couple were released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago early in September, with Jacqueline Jackson going home and the civil rights leader heading to the facility for physical therapy due to his Parkinson’s disease, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Jackson’s organization.

‘Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives,’ son Jonathan Jackson said in the statement.”

Jackson made it very clear that if it wasn’t for the vaccine shot, which he got a first dose of back in January, doctors say he may not have been so lucky.

Watch the news report by Chicago’s WGN 9 below to hear Reverend Jesse Jackson’s full statement after being discharged from the hospital, and we’ll continue to keep his family in our prayers in the same way that he’s clearly kept God in his:

Rev. Jesse Jackson Thanks God For "Leading The Way" To Overcoming His COVID Battle