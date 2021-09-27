Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security Didn’t Believe He Worked There

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega tech company reported him. Two security guards took his ID badge then held him for 30 minutes while they verified his employment. They eventually escorted him off of Google’s campus.

Onuoha was riding his bike around campus when the incident took place. He took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the incident. His tweets went viral which sparked further questions from his Twitter followers.

MORE: Google Launches Tech Exchange To Increase Racial Representation In Tech

After Forbes ran his story, a Google spokesperson told the publication that the company takes Onuoha’s concerns very seriously and has contacted him about the incident.

Google also told Forbes, “Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace and that we create a stronger sense of belonging for all employees.”

Onuoha, who works at Google’s Mountain View, California office is one of many black employees at google who claim they have faced discrimination.

In September, Leslie Miley an engineering manager at Google’s San Francisco offices was physically stopped by a google employee who demanded to see Miley’s badge. But Miley told USA today that this was a reoccurring theme, so much so he gave it a name, bias in badging. The term is used to explain how some tech companies use ID badges as a way to discriminate against people of color.

“Bias in badging, sends a message to people of color that you don’t belong here in an industry mostly staffed by white people and men,” said Miley.

Since their existence, tech companies have been majority white and majority male. In 2018, google employed 1,793 black people, 2.6% of its U.S. workforce. According to data from the U.S. government, Black people make up just 3% of all jobs in the top 75 tech firms in Silicon Valley as opposed to 24% of jobs in non-tech firms. For black women, the numbers are even more discouraging. 741 black women work at Google, which is 1% of their U.S. workforce.

Goggle has pledged to try to fix its diversity issues. Since 2018 they’ve poured millions of dollars into diversity initiatives, but will it help? Understanding people of color starts with having them at the table.

How can you truly understand people of color if you are in a room with no people of color? This question may never get the answer we deserve.

SEE ALSO:

Google Unveils New Initiative Designed To Combat Food Insecurity

Google Donates $2.35 Million To Black-Owned Tech Companies In Atlanta

Google Donates $3 Million To Support NAACP’s STEAM Education Program

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 49 2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 2 of 49 3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 3 of 49 4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 4 of 49 5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 5 of 49 6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 6 of 49 7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 7 of 49 8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 8 of 49 9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 9 of 49 10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 10 of 49 11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 11 of 49 12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 12 of 49 13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 13 of 49 14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 14 of 49 15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 15 of 49 16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 16 of 49 17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 17 of 49 18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 18 of 49 19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 19 of 49 20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 20 of 49 21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 21 of 49 22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security Didn’t Believe He Worked There was originally published on newsone.com