Rolls-Royce in Indianapolis to assemble, test Air Force engines

Enginer In Jet Engine Factory, Derbyshire, UK

Source: Tim Graham / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Air Force has selected Rolls-Royce North America for its B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program, an announcement the company says will bring 150 new jobs to Indianapolis.

The F130 engines will be assembled and tested at company facilities and will power the B-52s for the next 30 years.

A variant of the engine that will power the B-52 already powers two other Air Force aircrafts, and multiple other engines in the Air Force fleet are designed and manufactured in Indianapolis.

The contract provides for 608 commercial engines plus spare engines, associated support equipment and commercial engineering data.

“This is a major win for Rolls-Royce. We’ve been planning and preparing for this outcome and are ready to hit the ground running to prove that we are the best choice for the Air Force and the B-52. Our employees stand prepared to deliver once again for the men and women who protect our freedoms every day.,” Craig McVay, SVP Strategic Campaigns for Rolls-Royce Defense said in a news release.

Read more from WRTV here

 

Rolls-Royce in Indianapolis to assemble, test Air Force engines  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

