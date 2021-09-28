Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is absolutely radiant on the cover of Self Magazine. The co-creator of the popular television series Insecure posed effortlessly in an off-the-shoulder CongTri dress accessorized by Yun Yun Sun earrings and a fly-girl cornrow braid hairstyle by Felicia Leatherwood.

In the issue, Issa opens up about the importance of creating boundaries. During the interview she reveals, “I would share so much of myself, of my friend group, and it was fun because it felt like just amongst my friends,” Rae says of her relationship with social media. “The more I started to seep out, the more I felt like people took ownership of me and my decisions and things that I did. That’s just not something that sat right with me, and I found that I don’t like to be the subject of conversations that I don’t initiate.”

Issa Rae is known for keeping her personal life private. However, in this interview with Self Magazine she discusses being a newlywed and her feelings on having kids one day. She confessed that she enjoys concentrating only on her and that there were lots of other things she wanted to accomplish before she took on the role of parenting. “I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness.” she said.

Check out more looks from Issa Rae’s Self Magazine shoot. Also, to read the full article, click here.

