Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Brooke’s Place Joins Us Live To Speak About Helping Those Ages 3 – Young Adults, Who Have Gone Through Loss. This is Especially Tough During Current Times With Covid-19.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
May be an image of text that says 'Brooke's Place'
Brooke’s Place Joins Us Live To Speak About Helping Those Ages 3 – Young Adults, Who Have Gone Through Loss. This is Especially Tough During Current Times With Covid-19.
TRANSFORMING GRIEF TO HOPE AT BROOKE’S PLACE
About:
“Brooke’s Place is a nonprofit organization providing support and services to grieving children and families in the belief that hope for tomorrow begins today.”
We have numerous opportunities to volunteer with us. From individuals serving grieving young people as program volunteers, to corporations serving in groups, we have a volunteer opportunity for you! Volunteer – https://www.brookesplace.org/?fbclid=IwAR1L9D4AI45KNjniWaAw3_p5zAm0gjNM6iUvUttIaUNnQ_tJ-Lte_–Rnso
Phone List:
Denisha Jebose – outreach director
Hilary Bercovitz – outreach coordinator

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close