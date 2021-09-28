PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Brooke’s Place Joins Us Live To Speak About Helping Those Ages 3 – Young Adults, Who Have Gone Through Loss. This is Especially Tough During Current Times With Covid-19.

TRANSFORMING GRIEF TO HOPE AT BROOKE’S PLACE

About: “Brooke’s Place is a nonprofit organization providing support and services to grieving children and families in the belief that hope for tomorrow begins today.”

We have numerous opportunities to volunteer with us. From individuals serving grieving young people as program volunteers, to corporations serving in groups, we have a volunteer opportunity for you! Volunteer – https://www.brookesplace.org/?fbclid=IwAR1L9D4AI45KNjniWaAw3_p5zAm0gjNM6iUvUttIaUNnQ_tJ-Lte_–Rnso

Phone List: Denisha Jebose – outreach director Hilary Bercovitz – outreach coordinator

