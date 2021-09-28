Community Connection Tuesday September 28th 2021

Democratic City-County Council Majority Leader of District 10 Maggie Lewis Joined Us Live To Discuss Last Night’s City County Council Meeting!

Click here for the City County Council Calendar, Budgets, Proposals and more: https://www.indy.gov/agency/city-county-council?fbclid=IwAR0RSv9n7qY1eWfm-AN6y8VbfPgXI6o5Hwswr0uZsBW-YidFrRc862CAWtg

The Monster Meeting Series Sunday October 3rd at 3:30PM – 6:00 PM – Presented By The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

About: The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is bringing the Monster Meetings back to focus on Racial Reconciliation in our city and beyond.

Guest Speaker: Charles DeBow – Chief Client Relations Officer/Business Development

Musical Performers: Thomas & The Situation Taylor Hall

Founder & President of Helping Others Prosper Economically (H.O.P.E.) Kim Boyd Will Be Honored Tonight At The “George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Celebration and Awards As One Of This Year’s 2021, Point Of Light.

Live Streamed Tonight at 8:00 PM: https://www.pointsoflight.org/bushawardscelebration/?fbclid=IwAR1FOPTtmAg70tp_Xr9JZuthWBeAd80mCMiM54sgmnjHKkODFkhhgnq69f4

Phone List: Kim Boyd – H.O.P.E. Team (Helping Others Prosper Economically) Founder & President

Brooke’s Place Joined Us Live To Speak About Helping Those Ages 3 – Young Adults, Who Have Gone Through Loss. This is Especially Tough During Current Times With Covid-19.

TRANSFORMING GRIEF TO HOPE AT BROOKE’S PLACE

About: “Brooke’s Place is a nonprofit organization providing support and services to grieving children and families in the belief that hope for tomorrow begins today.”

We have numerous opportunities to volunteer with us. From individuals serving grieving young people as program volunteers, to corporations serving in groups, we have a volunteer opportunity for you! Volunteer – https://www.brookesplace.org/?fbclid=IwAR1XrOYVco65O5Cy_OAbfT1cT0g64pAL3RHIT-0EJQNPzpTmkLzBvJV883Y

Phone List: Denisha Jebose – outreach director Hilary Bercovitz – outreach coordinator

