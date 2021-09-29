Community Connection
Today We Are Joined By A Panel Of Esteemed Guests To Tell Us How The Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Renewal Initiative Is Going.

They will tell us the results from the public meetings on how the money should be used.
 
AFRICAN AMERICAN QUALITY OF LIFE INITIATIVE:
 
Guests:
Tony Mason – IAAQLI Co-Director of the Inititative
 
Willis Bright – Chair, African American Coalition of Indianapolis, IAAQLI—Co-Director Of the Initiative
 
Karlin Tichenor – Consultant & Operations Manager of the IAAQL

