Singer Anthony Hamilton Talks Working With Rev. Al Green, TV One’s “Uncensored & More [Listen]

Singer Anthony Hamilton‘s extraordinary career will be profiled on TV One‘s hit series “Uncensored” on Sunday, October 3rd. Hamilton’s rise began with his breakout 2003 album “Comin’ from Where I’m From” hits including the title track and “Charlene.” Now, after 25 years in the business, we get to learn more about the North Carolina-born singer.

Hamilton gives a sneak peek at what to expect to learn about him in Uncensored. What inspired him to tell his story? How was it like going from the shy kid to collaborating with Rev. Al Green? What about his new album “Love Is The New Black?”

Erica Campbell and Griff get the details from the Grammy-award-winning soul singer himself.

