Ben Davis suspect gave gun to 14-year-old accused in shooting, attempted carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old boy suspected of shooting and wounding another teenager in an attempted carjacking in September was arrested after last week’s shooting outside the Ben Davis High School football stadium, police said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old suspect in the Ben Davis shooting allegedly gave the gun to the 14-year-old that was used in the incident on Sept. 3, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Police learned a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot a 16-year-old boy during an attempted carjacking in the 7900 block of West 10th Street.

Medics transported the 16-year-old to an area hospital in stable condition. Police later identified the 14-year-old suspect, according to a news release.

IMPD officers working the Oct. 1 Ben Davis-Carmel football game saw the 14-year-old running with a group of people after gunshots were fired. Police stopped the boy and arrested him on multiple felony charges, IMPD said.

Detectives also learned the 18-year-old man accused in the shooting at Ben Davis was also allegedly responsible for giving the 14-year-old a handgun. The 18-year-old was also arrested on multiple felony charges, according to police.

