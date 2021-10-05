There isn’t a single one of God’s creations on Earth that we can’t learn something from, even one as small as an ant. Although minimal in size, the insect’s persistence and willingness to work hard can be a huge example of how we can get forward in life.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Dr. Willie Jolley used an unlikely example for today’s minute of inspiration, but the main idea that hard work works proved to be wise words you’ve surely heard before. When combined with big dreams and a determination that won’t easily falter, practicing hard work will create a direct path towards success and overall prosperity.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Get a better idea of how hard work pays off in the end with today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- ‘Lets Reel In The Mess’: Facebook Outage Renews Calls For Accountability As BlackPlanet Courts New Users
- ‘We Might Be Laughing…But This Is Serious’: Event Addressing COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Mixes Comedy And Science
- Anthony Hamilton Reflects On Rise To Becoming A Southern Soul Star On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Hard Work Works was originally published on getuperica.com