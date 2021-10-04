Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Reinvent Yourself

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

When going through tough times, reinventing yourself can be one of the most assuring ways to create change and ultimately fix what doesn’t work in your life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In this brief inspirational note for “Wake Up & Win”, Dr. Willie Jolley uses professional-boxer-turned-entrepreneur George Foreman as the perfect example of how it’s never too late to switch things up in your life if the end result is a better fit for your soul.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Learn more on how to reinvent yourself in today’s segment of “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Reinvent Yourself  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close