IndyGo making changes to some routes due to driver shortage

Indy Go Red Line New Years Eve

Source: Provided by IndyGo / contact: awarren@radio-one.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes are coming to some IndyGo routes this weekend. The changes are routine but also a result of a driver shortage.

The changes go into effect on Sunday and will impact 15 routes across the city.

According to IndyGo, the adjustments are being made to improve service and reliability to all riders.

Starting Sunday, 15 bus routes will experience a change in operating times. The affected routes include 2, 4, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 86.

Routes 2 and 86 will transition from a 30-minute frequency to a one-hour frequency Monday through Saturday.

Read more from WRTV here

IndyGo making changes to some routes due to driver shortage  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Photos
Close