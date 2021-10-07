‘Shark Tank’ Judge Body Shames Whoopi Goldberg And ‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Claps Back

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, things got awkward on today’s episode of The View when Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran made a joke about Whoopi Goldberg’s weight that didn’t sit well with co-host Ana Navarro.

The segment began when the ladies of The View were discussing Good American CEO Emma Grede becoming the first Black woman to be a guest shark on Shark Tank, and the hosts proceeded to praise Grede for elevating body inclusivity and positive body images with size-inclusive jeans. During the discussion, Whoopi made a joke about her quarantine weight gain, jokingly asking the panel, “Will they fit this COVID [butt]?”

From there, View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro joined in on the joke, reassuring Goldberg that the clothing would fit, which led 72-year-old Corcoran to comment, “And when you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs!”

At that moment, the audience and the hosts’ gasped and fell silent as they were all taken aback by the comment. But it was Ana who broke the silence and immediately came to her co-host’s defense. “Whoopi, let me just tell you something,” she began before pointing to the Shark Tank judge, “Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV.”

While everyone in the room laughed, Ana continued as she ripped up her index cards, “Donald Trump Jr. tried that on me. It didn’t work!” referring to a dig that the former president’s son made about her weight. “No, no, no,” the 49-year-old co-host added.

Check out the explosive clip below.

Barbara Corcoran later released a video via social media apologizing to Whoopi, saying “I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I’ve known Whoopi for years,” she began. “I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”

Beauties, are you buying her apology?

